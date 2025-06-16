Video: First Look at THE PRICE at Two River Theater

The production must close Jun 29.
Two River Theater has released the official trailer for Arthur Miller's THE PRICE. The production must close on June 29.
The cast includes: Kevin Isola (Two River’s The Scarlet Letter, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum) as Victor Franz, Karl Kenzler (You Can't Take it With You, Mary Poppins) as Walter Franz, Andrea Syglowski (Pass Over, Brooklyn Laundry) as Esther Franz, Peter Van Wagner (Grand Horizons, A Thousand Clowns) as Gregory Solomon.
The creative team includes: Scenic Designer Neil Prince, Costume Designer Karen Perry, Lighting Designer Otto Driscoll, Sound Designer Germán Martínez, Wig, Hair and Makeup Designer Cici Campbell, Composer Jason Yeager, Casting by Caparelliotis Casting/Joe Gery, Stage Manager Megan Smith, and Assistant Stage Manager Celina Revollar.
