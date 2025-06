Video: First Look at THE PRICE at Two River Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two River Theater has released the official trailer for Arthur Miller's THE PRICE. The production must close on June 29.

The cast includes: Kevin Isola (Two River’s The Scarlet Letter, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum) as Victor Franz, Karl Kenzler (You Can't Take it With You, Mary Poppins) as Walter Franz, Andrea Syglowski (Pass Over, Brooklyn Laundry) as Esther Franz, Peter Van Wagner (Grand Horizons, A Thousand Clowns) as Gregory Solomon.

