VIVID CABARET Comes to the Madison  Community Arts Center Next Month

Vivid Stage, professional Theatre in Residence at Oakes Center in Summit, presents the Vivid Cabaret: "Lovers, Heroes and Villains" at 8:00 pm on November 12 at the Madison Community Arts Center.

The Vivid Cabaret features seven vocalists, including Vivid Stage ensemble members Clark Carmichael (Hewitt), Harry Patrick Christian (Montclair), Laura Ekstrand (Livingston) and Scott McGowan (Maplewood). They are joined by guests Mariah Dalton (Summit), Gail Lou (Englewood) and Vanessa Parvin (Maplewood), and accompanied by John Pivarnik.

The cabaret will be an intimate evening of songs, featuring your favorite lovers, heroes and villains from the musical canon. The singers will provide a truly unique show that ranges from the comic to the poignant, featuring music from such shows as The Little Mermaid, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Damn Yankees, Falsettoland and more.

Tickets for the Vivid Cabaret are $25 ($15 for students) and can be purchased either in advance or at the site. Please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205345®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vividstage.org%2Fcabaret-at-vivid-stage?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 to purchase tickets. The Madison Community Arts Center is located at 10 Kings Road in Madison, and free parking is available. The show begins at 8:00 pm. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, visit www.vividstage.org or contact Vivid Stage at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901, 908-514-9654.