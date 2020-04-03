Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Tommy Crawford Performs A Song from Musical TWELFTH NIGHT for Scene at Two River Series

Article Pixel Apr. 3, 2020  

Tommy Crawford sat down to performs a song from the musical adaptation of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night for the Scene at Two River Series. Hear 'Oh Mistress Mine' below.

Two River Theater reflects on past productions with #SceneAtTwoRiver, which allows audience members to hear some new messages from the theater's family of artists and explore some new resources and opportunities beyond the stage.

Two River has commissioned and premiered original projects including Be More Chill by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz, and Hurricane Diane by Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George.

Two River Theater is led by Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst, and was founded in 1994 by Joan and Robert Rechnitz. We are easily accessible by car, train, or bus, with great restaurants, shopping and hotels within walking distance of the theater.

