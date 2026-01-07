Undead Arts And New Jersey Symphony to Present THE MAGIC FLUTE

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Undead Arts, in collaboration with the New Jersey Symphony, will present a reimagined production of Mozart's The Magic Flute on May 2 and 3, 2025, at 3 pm, at The Harborside Atrium.

From the creators of Jersey City's beloved Zombie Opera, this family-friendly, 90-minute production transports Mozart's timeless masterpiece to the mysterious New Jersey Pine Barrens. Told through the eyes of Jersey City youth, audiences will step into the iconic Harborside Atrium–with its lush greenery and stunning skylight–and enter a magical world of spirits, witches, and the infamous Jersey Devil.

The production features world-class musicians from the New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players led by New Jersey Symphony's Colton Conducting Fellow Gregory D. McDaniel, a cast of international opera singers, and a youth ensemble drawn from Jersey City public schools and the surrounding area.

Undead Arts believes every child deserves a front-row seat to imagination. All children under 18 attend free of charge, ensuring that cost or circumstance never stands in the way of creativity and joy.

Produced by Undead Arts founders Molly Dunn, Katy Gardiner, and Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, the production is directed by Rubenis-Stevens, with art direction by Gardiner and a reimagined story and script by Undead Arts, and a modern English translation penned by opera lyricist Bea Goodwin.