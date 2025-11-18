Two River Theater’s 'A Little Shakespeare' to Return For 13th Year With AS YOU LIKE IT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two River’s signature arts education program, A Little Shakespeare, adapted and directed by Noelle Marion (last season’s A Little Shakespeare: The Tempest, Cinderella, Spamalot) will return to the helm with As You Like It. Now in its 13th year, A Little Shakespeare engages young artists with the work of the Bard, in an abridged production directed and designed by theater professionals, and performed and supported backstage by high school students. This year’s production will run in the Marion Huber Theater from January 17 - January 25, 2026.

The Forest of Arden is full of possibilities! Banished by her uncle and disguised as a boy, Rosalind and her beloved cousin Celia journey into the woods and discover new friends, love letters, music, and ultimately, themselves.

“Little Shakes is my favorite time of year,” says Two River’s Director of Education Kate Cordaro. “Students are always blown away by the dedication and talent of so many professional theater artists and artisans who work to fully support their production. And we, in turn, are inspired by their joy and potential; we all make a great team! We can't wait to share this beautiful production with audiences!”

The Student Cast and Backstage Team includes: from East Brunswick Magnet School, John Barrera (Sound Assistant), Rylie Clancy (Directing Assistant), and Taniyah Williams (Lighting Assistant); from Grunin Performing Arts Academy, Caitlin Cardillo (Audrey), Evan Gabriel (Touchstone), and Casey Walker (Silvius); from Henry Hudson Regional School, Lake Gulian (Assistant Stage Manager), Lily Hensle (Duke Senior), and Evelynn Knox (Celia); from Holmdel High School, Mason Christy (Orlando); from Howell High School – FPAC, Anthony Cea (Oliver), Ace Dunleavy-Wallace (Amiens), and Jaidah Grant (Jaques); from Neptune High School, Scarlett Davis (Duke Frederick); from Ocean Township High School, Evlyn Boaventura (Scenic / Props Assistant); and from Red Bank Regional High School – VPA, Gabi Giamo (Rosalind) and Zelda Golland (Phoebe).