Two River Theater to Launch Justin Emeka's A DOLL'S HOUSE with New Accessibility Features

Two River Theater has announced a slate of curated events and expanded accessibility services in conjunction with Henrik Ibsen’s A DOLL’S HOUSE. Written by Henrik Ibsen and adapted and directed by Justin Emeka, this World Premiere reimagines the classic drama in 1950s suburban New Jersey, weaving Black culture into one of the most influential works in theatrical history. The production runs February 21–March 15, 2026 in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater.

Nearly 150 years after its debut, A Doll’s House continues to examine questions of identity, autonomy, and what is worth saving. In this adaptation, Nora Helmer’s journey unfolds at the crossroads of burgeoning civil rights and the realities of redlining in mid-century America.

Artistic Director Justin Waldman said, “When Justin Emeka gifts his vision to a project, it always adds up to more than the sum of its parts. In this World Premiere adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s legendarily seismic work, Justin places Nora Helmer in 1950s suburban New Jersey to elicit a distinctly immediate and actively necessary new look at a piece of art that shocked the world.”

The cast includes Tony Award nominee Pascale Armand as Christine Linde, Caylen Bryant as Helen, Joshua Echebiri as Torvard Helmer, Obie and SAG Award winner Russell G. Jones as Dr. Rank, Ian Lassiter as Nils Krogstad, and Cara Ricketts as Nora Helmer.

The creative team includes adaptor and director Justin Emeka, choreographer Mayte Natalio, scenic designer Riw Rakkulchon, costume designer Sarita Fellows, lighting designer Abigail Hoke-Brady, sound designer Germán Martínez, hair, wig and makeup designer Nikiya Mathis, fight and intimacy coordinator Gerry Rodriguez, original music by Caylen Bryant, dialect coaching by Nathan Crocker, casting by Caparelliotis Casting (David Caparelliotis and Joseph Gery), production stage manager Kelsy Durkin, and assistant stage manager Lisa Toudic.

CURATED EVENTS

In the Know with Justin Waldman and Justin Emeka will take place Wednesday, February 25 at 5:30 p.m. in Studio A. Waldman will host a conversation with Emeka, with coffee and cookies available beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the discussion starting at 5:45 p.m. The event is free.

Context and Conversations: Race, Gender, and Music of A DOLL’S HOUSE will be held Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Victoria J. Mastrobouno Library. Monmouth University professors David Julis Ford, Jr., Jonathan McElroy, and Deanna Shoemaker will discuss the intersections of race, gender, and music in Emeka’s adaptation. The event is free.

Pride Night is scheduled for Friday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. in the Victoria J. Mastrobouno Library. The pre-show gathering invites LGBTQ+ community members and allies to connect before the performance. The event is free.

Putting It On: Design Talk with Props Supervisor Cedric Wright takes place Wednesday, March 11 at 5:00 p.m. in the Rechnitz Theater. Wright will discuss the sourcing and design details behind the production. The event is free.

Black Theatre Social will be held Friday, March 13 at 7:00 p.m. in the Victoria J. Mastrobouno Library. The pre-show social hour invites members of the Black community to gather and celebrate Black theater. The event is free.

Women’s Wellness Fair returns Saturday, March 14 from 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. in the Two River Theater Lobby. The third annual event will feature community partners and small businesses focused on health and wellness. The event is free.

ACCESSIBILITY SERVICES

A Fragrance-Free Performance will take place Saturday, February 28 at 3:00 p.m., with audience members asked to refrain from wearing scented products.

Play Date, offering free onsite childcare provided by Monmouth Day Care Center and discounted tickets for caregivers, will be held Saturday, March 7 at 3:00 p.m.

An Audio Described and Open Captioned Performance will be offered Saturday, March 14 at 3:00 p.m., serving patrons with vision and hearing loss.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for A DOLL’S HOUSE start at $50. 2025/26 subscribers receive a 10% discount on additional tickets, and groups of 10 or more receive a 20% discount. Groups may email groups@trtc.org.

For tickets and additional information, visit https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/a-dolls-house/.

Plays, artists, dates, and ticket prices are subject to change.