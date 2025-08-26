Two River Theater Reveals Ticket Sale Dates for THE MONSTERS World Premiere With MTC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two River Theater has revealed ticket sale dates for the world premiere of The Monsters, a sibling love story, written and directed by Ngozi Anyanwu. Commissioned by TRT and presented as a co-production with Manhattan Theatre Club, this powerful new drama will run in the intimate Marion Huber Theater from November 1–23, 2025. Presale tickets for subscribers and donors will be on sale now through August 29 and single tickets to the general public go on sale September 2.

For a long time, LIL has been obsessed with fighting, and one fighter in particular: her older brother BIG, an aging but successful figure in the local Mixed Martial Arts circuit. But she’s been doing it all from afar… until one day when she decides to show up on his doorstep. The Monsters is a sibling love story about reunions, resentment, reconnection, and wrestling with demons.

The cast features Aigner Mizzelle (as LIL) a NYC-based multi-hyphenate creative, originating the role of Latrice in Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway. Her work in nicHi douglas’ (pray) earned her a Lucille Lortel Award and Okieriete Onaodowan (as BIG) a Grammy Award-winning stage, film, and television actor known for his acclaimed performances on Broadway including originating the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning production Hamilton.