Two River Theater Reveals Curated Events and Expanded Accessiblity Services for MURDER ON THE LINKS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two River Theater has revealed curated events and expanded accessibility services in conjunction with the world-premiere of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Links, stylishly reimagined by Tony Award winning director Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder). Featuring numerous Tony Award winners and nominees, both on and off stage, the production will run in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater from September 13 - October 5, 2025.

Take a swing at cracking the case! When Agatha Christie’s famed detective Hercule Poirot is summoned to a country chateau in France, he discovers a body on the golf course with a knife in its back – a hole in one indeed! New clues dredge up old intrigue in Murder on the Links.



The full event lineup includes:



In the Know with Justin Waldman

Wednesday, September 17 5:30PM Marion Huber Theater FREE

Artistic Director Justin Waldman hosts an intimate conversation with Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Links Director, Darko Tresnjak. Coffee and cookies will be available starting at 5:30 PM, with the discussion set to start at 5:45 PM.



Pride Night

Friday, September 26 7:00PM Library FREE

Join us for a pre-show event designed for LGBTQ+ people and their allies to come together, mingle and build community before enjoying Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Links. Enjoy light bites, drinks and music with old friends or come meet someone new at this vibrant and inclusive event!



Free Movie Screening of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (1974)

Sunday, September 28 12:00PM Library FREE

Looking for more murders and moustaches? Join us for a free showing of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. When a wealthy passenger is found murdered aboard the luxurious Orient Express, legendary detective Hercule Poirot must unravel a web of secrets and lies to identify the killer before the train reaches its destination. Featuring an all-star cast including Albert Finney, Ingrid Bergman, Lauren Bacall, and Sean Connery, this Academy Award-winning film is a suspenseful journey you won’t want to miss.



1920’s Cocktail Night with Artistic Director Justin Waldman

Friday, October 3 6:00PM Library TICKETS $15 PER PERSON

Artistic Director Justin Waldman will show off his mixology skills at this 1920’s Cocktail Night! This interactive class will guide you through the preparation of timeless favorites for an evening of jazz age fun. This event is 21+.

TWO RIVER’S ACCESSIBILITY SERVICES INCLUDE:



Fragrance Free performance

Saturday, September 20 at 3:00PM

Audience members are asked to refrain from wearing colognes, perfumes or scented oils for the safety and comfort of all.



Play Date

Saturday, September 27 at 3:00PM

Free onsite childcare provided by Monmouth Day Care Center and discounted tickets for caregivers attending that performance.



American Sign Language, Audio Described and Open Captioned performance

Saturday, October 4 at 3:00PM

Available for patrons with vision loss and hearing loss.



Pay What You Want

Saturday, September 13 at 8PM and Sunday, September 14 at 3PM

In an effort to help break down financial barriers, patrons may pay what they wish for tickets to Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Links performances on September 13 at 8PM and September 14 at 3PM. Tickets typically cost $45-$55. Tickets may only be secured in person, at the Box Office.