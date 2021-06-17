Two River Theater Announces Opening Act Summer Program for Rising 9th-12th Graders

Two River Theater has announce their unique and exciting summer education program for high schoolers called Opening Act. This summer program is designed for rising 9th- 12th graders during the weeks of July 19-23, July 26-30 and August 2-6.

Each week students will team up with composer Elliot Roth (Music Director, Two River Theater Summer Intensives) and choreographer Dionna PridGeon (Founder and Creative Director, moveDIPR, Guest Choreographer for TRT Summer Intensives '19) to learn a fun and challenging song and dance number, which they'll perform that Friday as the Opening Act for Two River's Plaza Players outdoor performance. Sessions are from 5 pm to 7 pm Monday through Friday, with performances at 7:00 pm each Friday before the Plaza Players show.

"We are thrilled for students and teaching artists to work together in person again this summer," says Director of Education Kate Cordaro. "This program fuses the unique talents of Elliot and Dionna with the joy and resilience of high schoolers and shares it with the audiences of Two River. What a long, strange year it has been. It's time to sing and dance together!"

Full and partial need-based scholarships are available. Spots are extremely limited.

PRICING/SIGN UP INFORMATION

For rising 9th-12th graders

Monday-Friday, 5pm-7pm

$175/week (full and partial need-based scholarships available!)

Take 1, 2, or all 3 weeks!

Health and Safety FAQ, Scholarship Info, and Registration: www.tworivertheater.org/whats-on/opening-act-summer-program