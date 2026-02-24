Two River Theater Receives Grant From American Theatre Wing

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The award-winning Two River Theater has been selected as a recipient of a 2025 National Theatre Company Grant from the American Theatre Wing, recognizing the organization's leading innovative efforts to produce and champion new work by American playwrights. Two River is one of only five theaters nationwide to receive this prestigious grant of $100,000.

The National Theatre Company Grants program provides support to nonprofit regional theater companies across the country that demonstrate exemplary work both on and off the stage. This year's recipients were chosen from a highly competitive national pool of applicants, highlighting Two River Theater's significant impact within the cultural landscape of New Jersey and beyond.

The National Theatre Company Grant will support Two River Theater's ongoing commitment to the creation of new Latine work for the stage through the annual Crossing Borders (Cruzando Fronteras) Festival. Crossing Borders, now in its 15th year, is set to take place August 6-9, 2026 at Two River. This funding will contribute to the expansion of the Festival with the addition of a developmental reading and workshop performance of a Spanish-language play, as well as enhanced marketing and community development initiatives, including Spanish-language training for staff.

From world premieres and new play development to robust arts education and outreach initiatives, Two River continues to invest in programming that reflects diverse voices and connects people through powerful storytelling.