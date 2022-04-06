Trenton's Passage Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Musical GROUP!

Passage Theatre Company is preparing for the world premiere of the new musical GROUP!, which explores the lives of six women who meet during therapy sessions. The show, with lyrics by Eloise Govedare, music by Aleksandra M. Weil, and a book by Julia B. Rosenblatt, examines moments of fear, celebration, and everything in between as these women grapple with their mental health in the face of sobriety. Performances run from May 5 through May 22 at the Mill HIll Playhouse in Trenton, New Jersey. Media are invited to the May 7 performance at 7:30PM.

"We are thrilled to present the world premiere of this important new musical that will challenge audiences to grapple with tough questions," said Passage Artistic Director C. Ryanne Domingues. "GROUP! asks if the current mental health care system can really support a path towards long term recovery. Featuring an all-female cast and an all-female and non-binary production team, the show is exactly the type of work Passage Theatre strives to present; work that is a reflection of our culture and society today."

Directed by Maria Patrice Amon, GROUP! Tells the story of five women from all walks of life who have been court ordered to attend group therapy. Jessica, a therapist assigned to facilitate the sessions, has never managed a group before. Together, these six women from vastly different worlds come together to battle the great equalizer: addiction. As the women wonder who will make it through therapy, and if any of them will fall off the proverbial wagon, they become closer and learn to embrace the process.

The all-female cast includes Nicole Stacie as Sandra, Tamara Rodriguez as Ceci, Samantha Bruce as Victoria, Laura Turnbull as Dotty, Liz Barnett as Jessica, and Deja Fields as Everly. Sheela Ramesh serves as Music Director, Kayla Arrell as Scenic Designer, Carmen Amon as Costume Designer, Alex Mannix as Lighting Designer, Nina Field as Sound Designer, and Ali Curth as Props Designer.

Single tickets are currently on sale by visiting passagetheatre.org. Please note: this production is suggested for those ages 17+.