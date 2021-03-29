Tickets Now On Sale For Works & Process - Return Of Live Performances At The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

The performing arts series Works & Process recently announced the return of live performance at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, which has been opened since fall 2020. With special guidance from the Department of Health, two concurrent series of performances produced by Works & Process are taking place in the museum's iconic and voluminous Frank Lloyd Wright-designed rotunda. These reduced-capacity 30 minute events, audience masking mandatory, with social distanced assigned positions, are among the first indoor performances the state has permitted since it closed venues due to the pandemic a year ago, reaching a milestone in the recovery of the city's cultural sector.

The Missing Element with Chris Celiz and Anthony Rodriguez "Invertebrate"

Fusing the music making of beatbox with street dance, The Missing Element marries the circular rotunda with street dance's cypher for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience inspired by the elements of nature. Culminating their bubble residency, lead creators, including world champion beatboxer Chris Celiz and B-boy Anthony Rodriguez (Invertebrate), as well as the formidable cast of dancers Krumper Brian "Hallow Dreamz" Henry, flexers Joseph Carella "Klassic" and Huwer Anthony Marche JR "King Havoc," breakers Graham Reese and Rodriguez, and Amit Bhowmick, Celiz, Neil Meadows "NaPoM," Gene Shinozaki, and Kenny Urban, members of the Beatbox House, premiere this new commission.

The Beatbox House is a collective of world champion beatboxers. Beatboxing is growing into a global phenomenon branching out from its hip-hop roots. Through education, performance, and collaboration, the collective is rebranding the art as a new form of music, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the human voice.

The development of this Works & Process commission will be continued in a bubble residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park.

Masterz at Work Dance Family with Courtney ToPanga Washington

Black trans femme choreographer Courtney ToPanga Washington, a legend within the ballroom community, founder of the Kiki House of Juicy Couture, and leader of the House of Balenciaga, creates a new commission fusing street dance, street jazz, ballroom, and hip-hop. Informed by her own experience as a teased queer teenager who found refuge in dance, this work conveys how her gender transition spurred transformative emotional, creative, and physical liberation. The dances she creates are a representation of resiliency, and foster community and family in under-resourced areas of Brooklyn. Culminating a bubble residency, the work features ten diverse dancers who uplift, inspire, and model positive behavior. This new commission will be the first time the company, traditionally self-funded, has received institutional support. Featured artists included Courtney Ashley, Jay Parel, Jai'Quin Coleman, DeAndre Cousley, Ulises "ChaCha" Estevez, Makeesha Hill, Rasheed "NewBorn" Lucas Jr., Dashaun "DayDay" Peals, Brian Starke, and Courtney ToPanga Washington with music by DJ Byrell The Great.

This Works & Process commission will be developed in a bubble residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park.

The first day of spring, March 20, marked the beginning of 12 one-night-only Works & Process commissions developed in its bubble residencies. The series premiered with Rhapsody in Blue by Caleb Teicher & Co with Conrad Tao, artists long supported by Works & Process. Tickets go on sale 72 hours prior to each capacity-reduced performance; more information is available here.

This group of new commissions by New York-based artists amplify underrepresented voices and performing arts cultures. They have been incubated inside two-week-long Works & Process bubble residencies in upstate New York, making it possible for artists to safely create and rehearse together. On the last day of each residency, the artists will travel together to the museum and present a thirty-minute live performance in the rotunda.

Several of these Works & Process pieces will be presented in matinee performances at Restart Stages, a cultural and civic initiative to jump start the performing arts sector in New York City; part of the SNF-Lincoln Center Agora Initiative, a collaboration that reimagines and reactivates public space for a new era. More information is available here. Select Works & Process projects will also be featured as part of NY PopsUp, an expansive festival featuring hundreds of pop-up performances throughout New York City.

Between March 19 and April 19, Works & Process will present a succession of surprise daytime performances at the Guggenheim. These unannounced events will offer visitors a joyful, live, and safe experience. Performers from organizations such as Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Opera Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, The Santa Fe Opera, Glimmerglass Festival, the Paul Taylor American Modern Dance and more have been invited to participate. Select artists featured as part of Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions will also perform.

With the return of live events, the Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions series will conclude. This initiative was launched in March 2020 and has provided $150,000 in financial support to artists during the most uncertain of times. A total of 85 WPA Virtual Commissions will have premiered, providing a platform and compensation for over three hundred artists.