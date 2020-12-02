Theatre@Home Presents THEATRE@HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Come join Theatre@Home on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 7pm EST for this virtual concert sing-a-long as they sing 25 of their favorite Christmas songs with a cast of over 50+ members from around the nation. This show will also feature a special guest appearance from Tora Woloshin (The X Factor USA Season 1). This event is FREE and will premiere on Facebook & YouTube.

Theatre@Home For The Holidays will be the 6th virtual production produced by Theatre@Home. This production is Directed/Choreographed by Founder & Artistic Director of Theatre@Home, Justin Christopher Odon. This production features a talented group of production/creative team members: Cassandra Jones (Writer/Co-Director), Alyssa Blonski (Manager), Jessica Sanzone (Associate Choreographer), Claire Healey (Dance Captain), & Michael Thullner (Social Media Coordinator/Production Assistant).

The cast of Theatre@Home For The Holidays includes: Cameron Schlussler, Aidan Herman, Theatre@Home Jr. Ensemble, Madeline Bruno, Juliana Filapek, Trey Thompson, Cooper Carlisle, Sofia Primiano, Autumn Allocco, Emily Stein, Adah Christian, Regene Odon, Mackenzie Uplinger, Kat Hessman, Eva Burns, Claire Healey, Justin Christopher Odon, Jessica Sanzone, Cassandra Jones, Alexis Hernandez, Bree Hollis, Derek Rizzo, Austin Rose, Lucas Tucker, Michael Thullner, Kara Pizzolo, Summerbed, Danielle Russell, Joseph Guzzone, Roggi Chuquimarca, Diego Echeverria, Malaika Wanjiku, Andrew Heitmann, Brittany Ambler, Taylor Kaplan, The Quarantined Choir, Elena Worton, Riley Dominiak, Haley Schmalbach, Chris Schmalbach, Will Savarese, & Costa Maitoglou.

Special Guest: Tora Woloshin

Come celebrate the Christmas season with us! Friday, December 18, 2020 at 7pm EST on Facebook & YouTube.

Website: TheatreAtHomeNJ.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You