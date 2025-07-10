The Theater Project's KALEIDOSCOPE KABARET ‘25 Blends New Voices and Veteran Talent

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theater Project will present Kaleidoscope Kabaret ’25 from August 1–3 at the Oakes Center Theater in Summit, NJ. The annual festival of short plays and songs highlights the work of both seasoned professionals and emerging voices, including winners of the organization’s 2025 Young Playwrights Competition.

Billed as a “vaudeville of new work,” the festival features six original plays by four veteran playwrights—Lynn Marie Macy, Rosemary Parillo, Jonathan Samarro, and Joseph Vitale—as well as two pieces by student writers, Lucas Luchsinger and Karma Beech Wilson. Each performance also includes musical selections from three vocalists accompanied by a seven-piece live band.

“We affectionately describe Kaleidoscope Kabaret as a vaudeville of new work,” said Mark Spina, Artistic Director of The Theater Project, “but fundamentally, it's a showcase for the extraordinary theatrical talent that flourishes in our community.”

Play highlights include College by Lucas Luchsinger, a comedic exploration of college decision-making; Sister Resisters by Lynn Marie Macy, about a bond formed in a protest lounge; Pay Day by Rosemary Parillo, which follows two friends facing financial upheaval; and The Darkness Between Dreams by Jonathan Samarro, centered on a retiring gravedigger training his replacement. A Eulogy by Joseph Vitale offers a candid look at a minister on the brink, while Dear Margaret by Karma Beech Wilson confronts a buried family secret unearthed by two siblings.

Musical performances feature vocalists Gail Lou, David Tillistrand, and Sandra Toll. Lou serves as vocal coach for Rutgers Summer Acting Conservatory and is a Montclair State alumna. Tillistrand’s stage credits span Off-Broadway and regional theaters including the Texas Shakespeare Festival. Toll, a longtime theater educator, recently received the Governor’s Award in Theatre Education for her work at Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy in Elizabeth.

The house band, Maybe Tomorrow, includes Renee Gomez and Juliet Luchsinger on vocals, Shamar Thomas and Alexis Mencias on guitar, Kamar Thomas on bass, Lucas Luchsinger on drums, and Juliet Luchsinger also on violin.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, August 1 and Saturday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, August 3 at 2:00 p.m. at Oakes Center Theater, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ. Tickets are $35 for general admission, $28 for seniors ($23 for the Sunday matinee), and $20 for students. Tickets can be purchased at thetheaterproject.org/kaleidoscope-kabaret.

Following each performance, audiences will have the opportunity to meet and speak with the participating playwrights.

Kaleidoscope Kabaret is supported in part by contributions from individual donors, including Joseph Kubala and Stephanie Fein, as well as a grant from the Union County Local Arts Program.