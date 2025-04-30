The Theater Project Launches FundRacing 2025 Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater lovers can take their morning walk, daily run, or weekend bike ride and at the same time raise funds for The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent, through its FundRacing 2025 project.

Participants have a choice of either the 5K Race over the course of three days in June (the 27th to the 29th) or, from now until June 29, the 150-Mile Challenge. They're free to accumulate the kilometers or miles whenever and wherever they choose. Upon signing up, they each will receive a personal fundraising page, which they may share with friends, family, neighbors, co-workers, and other potential sponsors. An individual Virtual Tracking Map will keep them motivated and their sponsors up to date.

“With government support of the arts so uncertain right now, we feel incredibly lucky that so many actors, directors, playwrights and audience members are making another year of Theater Project possible,” said Mark Spina, artistic director of The Theater Project. “We've held FundRacing events for ten years, and the enthusiasm they consistently generate is truly gratifying.”

The Theater Project, Spina noted, is looking to raise a total of $15,000 for 2025.

Founded in 1994 and based in Union, The Theater Project introduces New Jersey audiences to new plays and supports rising playwrights and theater artists. It develops new audiences for theater by service to the community, providing programs for children, and using theater as a forum to address current issues.

For more information, to sign up for one of the challenges or to support a FundRacing participant, visit The Theater Project FundRacer or phone 908.809.8865.

