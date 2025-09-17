 tracker
The Simon & Garfunkel Story Returning for 2026 U.S. Tour

Tickets are on sale now.

By: Sep. 17, 2025
The Simon & Garfunkel Story Returning for 2026 U.S. Tour Image
The hit theater production The Simon & Garfunkel Story will return to the road in 2026 and will visit nearly 60 U.S. cities. Kicking off in Farmington, NM on January 17, the immersive concert-style tribute show recreates the magic and authenticity of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel live on stage and chronicles the amazing journey of the iconic, GRAMMY-award-winning act. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story covers the duo’s humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s, as well as their dramatic split in 1970. The Simon & Garfunkel Story culminates with the pair’s famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance. The show features a set list of nearly 30 songs and uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos, and original film footage. A full live band will perform all of the hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more complete with the unmistakably perfect harmonies that will transport audiences down memory lane.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s unforgettable songs and poetic lyrics poignantly captured the times, making them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 GRAMMY Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their “Bridge Over Troubled Water” album with Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their “The Sound of Silence” awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

Tour Dates

January 17

Farmington, NM

Civic Center Auditorium

January 18

Albuquerque, NM

Popejoy Hall

January 20

Boise ID

Morrison Center

January 21

Spokane WA

Fox Theater

January 22

Pocatello, ID

Jensen Grand Concert Hall @ Stephens PAC

January 23

Beaver Creek CO

Vilar Center

January 24-25

Denver CO

Buell Theatre @ DCPA

January 27

Mesa AZ

ikeda Theater

January 28

Tucson AZ

Centennial Hall

January 29-30

Cerritos CA

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

January 31-February 1

San Diego CA

Balboa Theatre

February 4

Wichita KS

Century II Performing Arts Center

February 5

Omaha NE

Holland Center

February 6

Bloomington IL

Bloomington Ctr for the Perf Arts

February 7

Madison WI

Overture Hall

February 9

Columbus, OH

Southern Theatre

February 11

Oklahoma City OK

Hudiburg Chevrolet Center

February 12

Sugar Land TX

Smart Financial Centre

February 13

San Antonio TX

Majestic Theatre

February 14

Richardson TX

Hill Performance Hall @ Eisenmann Ctr

February 15

Lubbock TX

Buddy Holly Hall

February 17

College Station TX

Rudder Auditorium

February 19

Fayetteville AR

Baum Walker Hall

February 20

Conway AR

Reynolds Performance Hall

February 21

Louisville KY

Brown Theater at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

February 22

Grand Rapids, MI

DeVos Performance Hall

February 24

Ames, IA

Stephens Auditorium

February 26

Shipshewana IN

Blue Gate Theatre

February 27

Lima OH

Vets Mem Civic & Conv Center

February 28

Detroit MI

Fisher Theatre

March 1

Joliet IL

Rialto Square Theatre

March 4

Toledo OH

Valentine Theatre

March 5

Morristown NJ

Community Theatre (Mayo PAC)

March 6

Wilmington DE

Copeland Hall (Grand Opera House)

March 7

Jamestown NY

Reg Lenna Center for the Arts

March 8

Indianapolis IN

Murat Theatre

March 10

Torrington CT

Warner Theatre

March 11

Stamford CT

Palace Theatre

March 12

Durham NC

Durham Performing Arts Center

March 13

Red Bank NJ

Count Basie Center for the Arts

March 14-15

Washington DC

National Theatre

March 17

Virginia Beach VA

Sandler Center

March 18

Syracuse NY

Crouse Hinds Theater

March 19

Concord NH

Capitol Center for the Arts

March 20

Easton PA

State Theatre

March 21

Akron OH

Civic Theatre

March 22

East Lansing MI

Cobb Great Hall (Wharton Center)

March 24

Spartanburg SC

Memorial Auditorium

March 25

North Myrtle Beach SC

Alabama Theatre

March 26

Clearwater FL

Capitol Theatre

March 27

Fort Myers FL

Barbara B. Mann Perf Arts Center

March 28

Key Largo FL

Cultural Center at Ocean Reef

March 29

Fort Lauderdale FL

The Parker

March 31

Charlottesville VA

Paramount Theatre

April 1

Cincinnati OH

P&G Hall at Aronoff Center

April 2

Lancaster PA

American Music Theatre

April 3-5

Boston MA

Emerson Colonial Theatre

April 8-12

Niagara Falls, ON

Fallsview Casino Resort

Photo credit: Timothy Norris 




