The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Presents THE METROMANIACS This Month

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) continues its Main Stage season with David Ives' The Metromaniacs. Adapted from Alexis Piron's La Métromanie from the 1700's, this outrageous and hilarious satire gives Moliere a run for his money. Ives' superb "translapation" of Piron's original is a delicious treat for anyone who loves to laugh. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or by visiting ShakespeareNJ.org.

"Take a break from your worries and enter the silly world of The Metromaniacs. This fast-paced, witty concoction of a play is like a champagne spritzer; light, effervescent, and perfect for a fun-filled evening out with friends as the summer comes to a close," shared Brian B. Crowe, who is directing the piece. "The cast is top notch! - a troupe spun of comedic gold. Our regular patrons will recognize many of them from seasons past, and those new to STNJ will be in for a real treat."

The Cast:

The cast is made up of many STNJ veterans including Brent Harris who will play the role of Francalou (last seen in Tartuffe, 2018), Christian Frost as Damis (last seen in Much Ado About Nothing on the Outdoor Stage, 2022), Billie Wyatt as Lucille (last seen in A Child's Christmas in Wales, 2021), John Ahlin as Baliveau (last seen in Charley's Aunt, 2018), Austin Kirk as Mondor (last seen in A Midsummer Night's Dream, 2017), and Ty Lane as Dorante (last seen in the 2022 Shakespeare LIVE! productions of Romeo & Juliet and A Midsummer Night's Dream, 2016). Newcomer, DeShawn White, will play the role of Lisette.

The Director:

Brian B. Crowe is in his 27th season with The Shakespeare Theatre where he is the Director of Education and one of the company's resident directors. He has directed numerous productions for the company's Main Stage, Outdoor Stage, and for its educational touring company, Shakespeare LIVE!

The Creative Team:

The design team for The Metromaniacs includes the creative talents of Set Designer Dick Block, Costume Designer Brian Russman, and Lighting Designer Tony Galaska. The Production Stage Manager is Jackie Mariani.

Tickets:

Single tickets for The Metromaniacs range in price from $39 to $69. The Theatre offers various cost-saving opportunities, including $15 student rush tickets, which are available 30 minutes prior to each performance, with a valid student ID, and a limited number of Pay What You Can tickets for every performance on a first-come, first-serve basis. STNJ also has a $30 Under 30 ticket option, which offers $30 tickets for patrons aged 30 and under, with valid ID. Other discounts are available including a 10% discount for Bank of America customers and employees, members of television's THIRTEEN, AAA members, and others. For more information or to purchase tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.

Special Performances:

For the same price as a regular ticket, the Symposium Series performances offer a post-show discussion with the cast and artistic staff. For The Metromaniacs, Symposium performances will be held on Tuesday, August 23 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, August 27 at 2:00 PM, and Saturday, September 3 at 2:00 PM.

The Know-the-Show pre-show talks are offered free of cost with the purchase of a performance ticket. Prior to the Thursday, August 25th performance, at 7:00 PM, an STNJ artist will conduct a pre-show talk and Q&A for interested patrons. The performance that night follows at 8:00 PM.

The Shakespeare Theatre also offers Closed-Caption performances and Audio-Described performances throughout the season. The captioned performance for The Metromaniacs will be on Thursday, August 25th at 8:00 PM. The Audio-Described performance will be on Thursday, September 1st at 8:00 PM. For more information, please contact the Box Office.