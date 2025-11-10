The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey To Present IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will bring a beloved holiday tradition to life with It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, running December 3–28, 2025, at the F.M. Kirby

Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison. Directed by Paul Mullins, the production reimagines Frank Capra’s timeless story as a 1940s live radio broadcast complete with vintage microphones, live sound effects, and an ensemble of versatile performers.

“The story of George Bailey and the people of Bedford Falls come to life with you in the audience,” said Mullins. “From a short story by Philip Van Doren Stern, to the beloved movie directed by Frank Capra, to the delightful radio play adapted by Joe Landry, audiences are surely in for a sweet treat.”

Heartfelt, nostalgic, and full of holiday spirit, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play tells the story of George Bailey, a man who—with the help of a gentle angel named Clarence—discovers just how many lives he has touched and how truly wonderful life can be.

Cast and Creative Team

The company will feature RJ Foster (Home, Fat Ham) as Freddie Filmore/Mr. Potter, Paul Henry as Uncle Billy/Foley Artist, and Tony Roach (Flying Over Sunset, My Fair Lady, Bright Star) as Jack Laurents/George. Andy Paterson and Tina Stafford reprise their roles from STNJ’s 2017 production as Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood/Clarence and Lana Sherwood/Violet, respectively, with Tiffany Topol making her STNJ debut as Sally Applewhite/Mary.

The creative team includes scenic designer Sarah Beth Hall, Costume Designer Austin Blake Conlee, lighting designer Kevin Gartley, and sound designer Steven Beckel. Brielle Morris serves as production stage manager, with Mikki Monfalcone as assistant stage manager.

Special Events

Throughout the run, STNJ will host a series of community and audience engagement events.

Pay What You CAN Food Drive: Wednesday, December 3 at 6:30 p.m. — Donate two canned goods and receive $10 admission at the box office (performance at 7:30 p.m.).

Drew Night: Friday, December 5 at 6:30 p.m. — Exclusive pre-show lounge for the Drew University community.

Opening Night: Saturday, December 6 — Includes complimentary champagne at intermission and a post-show reception.

Symposium Series #1: Tuesday, December 9 — Post-show conversation with the cast.

Know-the-Show & Closed Captioning: Thursday, December 11 — Pre-show talk at 6:45 p.m.; captioning by Globetitles.

Holiday Market: Saturday, December 13 (10 a.m.–7 p.m.) and Sunday, December 14 (10 a.m.–2 p.m.) — A festive local market held in the Kirby Studio.

Symposium Series #2: Saturday, December 13 — Post-matinee discussion.

Sensory Seminar & Audio Described Performance: Thursday, December 18 at 6:30 p.m. — Pre-show experience for blind or low-vision patrons with audio description provided.

Touch Tour & Relaxed Performance: Friday, December 19 at 1:00 p.m. — Interactive, accessible performance for patrons with sensory or cognitive needs.

Hobnob & Hang: Friday, December 19 — Post-show social event following the 7:30 p.m. performance.

Symposium Series #3: Saturday, December 20 — Post-matinee discussion with the cast.

Ticket Information

Performances will run from December 3–28, 2025, with evening shows Tuesday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and matinees on Saturdays, Sundays, and select weekdays at 2:00 p.m.

Single tickets begin at $54 for previews and $61 for regular performances, with prices ranging up to $92. Discounts include $25 student tickets (with ID), $30 Under 30 tickets, Pay What You Will seats available for each performance, and 10% off for PBS/Thirteen members, active military, Madison Loyalty Club members, and AAA cardholders. STNJ also honors the Family First Discovery Pass for families receiving SNAP, WIC, or Work First New Jersey benefits.

Tickets are available at ShakespeareNJ.org or by calling (973) 408-5600.

The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre is located at 36 Madison Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940 on the campus of Drew University.