Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NJPAC to Present THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH CARY ELWES

pixeltracker

This is the ultimate event for fans of The Princess Bride. See the iconic film on the big screen, followed by a moderated conversation with actor Cary Elwes.

Nov. 9, 2021  
NJPAC to Present THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH CARY ELWES

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest moderator Alex Biese from Asbury Park Press.

This is the ultimate event for fans of The Princess Bride. See the iconic film on the big screen, followed by a moderated conversation with actor Cary Elwes (the heroic Westley, of course!). He'll discuss your favorite scenes, reveal never-before-shared secrets and tell tales of on-set antics.

A limited number of VIP packages are available and include the best seats in the house, a meet and greet with Cary Elwes and a signed copy of his best-selling book, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride. It's sure to be a night you'll always tweasure!

Tickets to see The Princess Bride are on-sale now at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Ramayana Celebrates 50 Years Of Performances
  • The Biggest Online Design and Cultural Festival of World University of Design Set For This Weekend
  • SBKK Ramlila Extends Until October 29
  • Aryan Heritage Foundation Screens Broadway Style Ramlila in Multiplexe