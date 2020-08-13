The Morris Museum Presents LOT OF STRINGS Music Festival

Lot of Strings Music Festival will continue through September 3.

Four String Quartets for four successive Thursdays equals the Lot of Strings Music Festival which began August 13th with the Tesla Quartet and continues through Thursday, September 3rd. All performances are at 7:30 pm.

Up next will be JACK, the acclaimed string quartet, with an unwavering commitment to performing new works and giving voice to underheard composers. Their lively program on August 20th will include the work of John Zorn, Marcos Balter, John Luther Adams, Zosha di Castri and Johann Sebastian Bach.

See them in action diving into John Zorn's work:https://youtu.be/fDMjZu_1Hj8?list=PLajShaeCpQl49G6gQuWpeMhO_MZO5y3eE

Lot of Strings Music Festival showcases four of today's most exciting and critically-acclaimed string quartets,

The Tesla, JACK, Attacca and Catalyst Quartets, over the course of four Thursday evenings performing atop the Morris Museum's elevated parking lot. Enjoy the thrill of live music and stunning sunsets from the comfort of your own socially distant 8'X8' block. Bring your own chair and refreshments and drink in the glorious sounds.

Atop the parking deck, each 8'X8' block can accommodate up to two patrons. Patrons may arrive as early as 6:00 pm to set up their blocks and enjoy the evening sun. Masks must be worn throughout the evening, except when enjoying refreshments in your own block.

Click here for more information on ordering tickets or call the box office: 973 971-3706.

