The Gyro Project In Fort Lee Set To Open In June

The Gyro Project is a new elevated Greek fast-casual concept curated by Englewood Cliffs residents George Tenedios, founder of Manhattan's most popular salad chain, fresh&co, and Spiro Kokkosis, owner of several Times Square staples such as Majestic Deli, Premier Deli, and The Times Eatery.



The Gyro Project is set to open this June and will be located at 2151 Lemoine Avenue in Fort Lee, New Jersey. The menu is authentic Greek street food with a modern twist. Customers can enjoy house-stacked gyros, souvlaki, bowls, salads, rotisserie meats & poultry- all using clean ingredients, with several vegan options as well. Some other call-out dishes include sesame-crusted baked feta, honey-drizzled saganaki, croquettes, and Greek-style lamb chops.



What makes The Gyro Project different? Customers can order a Feta Brined Rotisserie Chicken and select their Greek traditional sides or not so traditional-it is a project! There will be seasonal sides so much more.



The Gyro Project will highlight some exciting dessert options, like Greek yogurt Froyo and Loukoumades (Greek donuts)with variations such as drizzled Nutella, imported Greek honey, de-constructed baklava with phyllo crumble, and sour cherry preserve.



The concept will also feature an extensive "Agora' or Marketplace for small-batch craft Greek imported packaged items such as infused vinegar, high-quality olive oils, house-blended custom spices & rubs, pre-packaged snacks, small-batch dips & sauces, and much more.



For the latest menu updates and official opening date follow @thegyropoject



The Gyro Project 2151 Lemoine Ave, Fort Lee| 10:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. |7 Days a Week |201.571.4501 | www.thegyroproject.com





