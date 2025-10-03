The Green Room 42 Present THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING in Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present selections from The Rock Musical SOUL SEARCHING in concert on Wednesday, October 22 at 7:00 PM.

The one-night performance takes place on the 4th floor of YOTEL (579 10th Avenue, between 41st & 42nd Streets). The evening showcases nearly twenty songs from the sung-through show, performed by a stellar cast with a live rock band.

SOUL SEARCHING follows a successful Upper West Side attorney on a comedic—and ultimately poignant—quest for her elusive soulmate, aided (and complicated) by her married friends facing relationship challenges of their own.

The cast includes Emily Schultheis as Brenda, JP Qualters as Michael and The Date Shifter, Keith Weiss as the Rabbi, Kaitlyn Davis as Rachel, Wesley Carpenter as Sara, and Hannah Bonnett as Becky, with swings English Bernhardt and James Oblak.

The creative team features music and lyrics by Avi Kunstler, with book, additional music and lyrics, and direction by Matt Okin. New arrangements and music supervision are by Ben Shanblatt, with Haia R’nana Bchiri serving as director and producer, Paolo Perez as vocal director, and Michael Gurin as dramaturg and producer. The production also includes Collin Couvillion as musical consultant, Joey Liberti as production consultant, Perla Brodchandel as production assistant, and Jon Taub as original bandleader and associate producer.

The performers bring a wide range of Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tour, and regional credits. Hannah Bonnett, known for touring as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, has also appeared Off-Broadway in FIVE: The Parody Musical and Big Bang Theory: The Musical. Wesley Carpenter’s credits include Six the Musical on Broadway, Jersey Boys, and Miss Saigon. Kaitlyn Davis has toured nationally as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera and as Carole King in Beautiful, earning a Joseph Jefferson Award for her portrayal of King in Chicago. Emily Schultheis has appeared on Broadway in Almost Famous, Wicked, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. JP Qualters’ national tours include Mrs. Doubtfire, School of Rock, and Kinky Boots. Keith Weiss has performed in The Lightning Thief National Tour and appeared in the films Tahara and Pledge. English Bernhardt most recently starred as Cady Heron in the Mean Girls national tour, and James Oblak has toured in Legally Blonde and Million Dollar Quartet, with regional appearances in Mamma Mia!, Pippin, and Avenue Q.

The Green Room 42, now in its sixth year, has established itself as Broadway’s premiere destination for live music and intimate concerts. With a funky, welcoming vibe and table-side food and drink service, the venue has hosted stars including Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Bowen Yang, and Bette Midler.