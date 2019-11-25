Tuesday, December 3 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

$65; $50 Friends of Morven

Create a small vignette painting of a wintry floral posy including holly, ivy, and mistletoe with NY Botanical Garden's Robin Jess. Using classic botanical art watercolor techniques, create a noteworthy holiday decoration for your home or as a special gift. An 8x10" mat with an oval opening will be provided to showcase your creation. You can then have it framed or purchase a standard 8 X 10" frame. The basic drawing will be provided to allow participants to focus on painting immediately.

An additional fee of $12 for mat and paper is to be made payable by check to instructor at class.

Ticket price includes same-day Museum admission.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-gift-of-art-robin-jess-botanical-illustration-workshop-tickets-65031394652

https://morven.org/the-gift-of-art





