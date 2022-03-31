The Gallery At MCCC Presents 2022 Visual Arts Student Exhibition, April 4 Through May 11

Creativity is in bloom at The Gallery at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) as art students showcase their talents at this year's "Visual Arts Student Exhibition" April 4 through May 11. The show is free and open to the public.

The Gallery is located on the second floor of MCCC's Communications Building on the West Windsor campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. An opening reception is set for Wednesday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

The exhibit includes 40 works by 23 student artists from the college's visual and graphic arts programs including fine arts, advertising and graphic design, digital arts, photography and sculpture.

"From an academic point of view, the Visual Arts Student Exhibition is the most noteworthy show of the season," said MCCC Gallery Director Lucas Kelly. "It provides an opportunity for students to showcase their work - many for the first time - and to document their creativity and initiatives outside the safety of the classroom."

Kelly pointed out that the pandemic's prolonged social effects have made this year's student exhibition a particularly important moment for students in all the visual arts programs at Mercer County Community College.

"This year's students made the brave move to exhibit their work publicly," said Kelly. "Many of these works have a clear expression of the emotional impact of the pandemic."

Kelly further explained that for students, a major step in becoming a visual arts professional is in developing the confidence to share their work with the public.

"To celebrate this moment with our students is an honor," he said.

For information please visit www.mccc.edu/gallery. Directions to the campus can be found here.