The Flip Side: Improv Comedy Comes to Madison Community Arts Center

Vivid Stage is celebrating its 30th Anniversary season, marking decades of bringing contemporary theatre to audiences in the state of New Jersey. This season, the company is presenting thirty performances of different kinds, in locations all over the region. The next of these performances will be The Flip Side, the house improv team of Vivid Stage, which will perform at the Madison Community Arts Center on June 6 at 8:00 pm.

THE FLIP SIDE features Brad Barton, Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu French, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan, Becca McLarty, David Lee White and Emaline Williams. This unpredictable evening is an affordable, enjoyable evening that is packed with laughs from start to finish.

On June 6, the Flip Side's special guest will be Jon Bander, who is a Character and Sketch teacher at Upright Citizens Brigade, and a current/former member of Betty night/Characters Welcome. Jon has also performed at Montreal's Just For Laughs Festival and worked for The Second City aboard Norwegian Cruise Lines. Otherwise he performs/teaches standup, musical improv, sketch and characters nationwide. His TV credits include MAX's Search Party, Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Master Of None and The Characters.

Based on improv techniques created by The Groundlings, Upright Citizens' Brigade and The Magnet, The Flip Side offers a unique spin on short-form improv, taking audience input to create instant scenes that are both unexpected and hilarious. No two shows are alike, and the most important ingredient in every show is the audience.

The show includes improvisational comedy sketches that use audience suggestions to shape the scenes that the actors instantly create onstage. Performers use ingredients such as everyday objects, strange maladies, and unusual circumstances to cook up unconventional mini-plays that appear and disappear in a matter of minutes.

THE FLIP SIDE will appear at the Madison Community Arts Center at 10 Kings Road in Madison on Friday, June 6 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $23, and $18 for students 25 and younger. For advance ticket purchases, go to Vivid Stage's website. For more information on this or any of Vivid Stage's programs, call 908-514-9654. The Madison Community Arts Center is wheelchair accessible.

