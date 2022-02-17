The Brit Pack, Pink Floyd Tribute and More Coming Up At SOPAC

Experience high-energy artists as they turn up the volume and belt out familiar lyrics at SOPAC. These Rock and Pop shows feature much-loved singer-songwriters plus groups that authentically replicate the sounds of The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, the Jerry Garcia Band and more.

Saturday, February 26 at 8PM

Tickets: $25-$35

Embark on a musical tour of British Invasion bands as The Brit Pack authentically replicates the sounds of The Beatles, Oasis, Duran Duran and more.

With Special Guest Jesse Farrar

Wednesday, March 9 at 7:30PM

Tickets: $34-$44

Son Volt is an Americana Rock band that infuses Folk, Country, Blues and Soul into their sound. Their songs often seek out the ghosts of America's discordant or forgotten past. The group marked their 25th anniversary in 2020 and released their 10th studio album, Electro Melodier in July 2021.

Friday, March 18 at 8PM

Tickets: $38-$48

Called the "great American romantic" by The New York Times, Edwin McCain has built an enviable career balancing his massive Pop success with the year-round touring schedule of a tireless troubadour. His hit songs, authentic spirit and affable sense of humor keep fans coming back for nights that feel more like parties with old friends than Rock concerts.

Friday & Saturday, March 25 & 26 at 8PM

Tickets: $35-$48

The Machine pays homage to Pink Floyd in two back-to-back nights. Hear the epic Rock opera, The Wall, in its entirety on Friday and Pink Floyd's greatest hits plus some obscurities on Saturday.

Wednesday, April 13 at 7:30PM

Tickets: $48-$65

Embark on a psychedelic musical journey with Melvin Seals & JGB as they perform a blend of Rock, Gospel, Soul and Rhythm and Blues. Melvin is most revered for his 18 years with the Jerry Garcia Band playing his powerful, high-spirited, Hammond B-3 organ and keyboards.

Friday, May 20 at 8PM

Tickets: $28-$38

Feel like you traveled back to the 70s when ZOSO, a Led Zeppelin reincarnation, rocks out with favorites like "Stairway to Heaven," "Whole Lotta Love" and "Dazed and Confused."

Thursday, June 9 at 7:30PM

Tickets: $49-$115

A Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame drummer and South Orange native, Max Weinberg invites audiences to create the set list in real-time for this interactive concert experience where anything and everything from the Beatles to the Stones to Bruce and The E Street Band's biggest hits is on the set list of possibilities!

At this time, all SOPAC patrons are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test and wear a mask. All current Covid-19 Precautions & Policies can be found at SOPACnow.org/Covid-19.