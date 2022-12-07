The Black Box Hosts Two Special Fundraising Events In Englewood
Learn more about the upcoming events here!
Tickets are now on sale for two special fundraising events, in support of The Black Box's 2023 Season of new and under produced works from world class writers and artists-in-residence at www.blackboxpac.com.
The theater is located at 49 East Palisade Avenue between Grand Avenue and Dean Street in Englewood, NJ 07631, box office (201) 569-2070.
On Sunday, December 18th, Black Box Rep Co Actress and Teaching Artist llana Schimmel will host the Winter Holiday Showcase, featuring advanced Black Box Studios student performers as well as other professional special guests in a family friendly evening of songs, scenes, monologues, and more. The performances begin at 7PM, and tickets are $20 for adults for $10 for kids!
On Thursday, December 22nd, professional musician Ben Shanblatt (who grew up at The Black Box) and NJ-based comedian Walter Deptuch will start off the evening before Broadway's Danielle Ferland (the original 'Little Red' in Into The Woods) and comedian Mark Riccadonna (who just headlined at The Borgata) take the stage. Other special guest performers are soon-to-be-announced. The performances begin at 7:30PM, and tickets are $30 (general admission).
The Black Box is NJ's incubator of new and under-produced plays in partnership with world-class artists such as Eric Bogosian, Paul Schrader, Beth Henley, Craig Lucas, Neil Labute, John Guare, Caridad Svich, Neil LaBute, and The Estate of Edward Albee. For 2023, we look forward to collaborations with Nicky Silver, Daniel Handler, The Estate of Sam Shepard, and The IB Singer Trust along with artists such as Craig Lucas & Craig Carnelia, Migdalia Cruz, John Lahr, Ken Levine, Ishmael Reed and Halley Feiffer.
For further information, please contact blackboxpac@gmail.com, visit @blackboxpac on socials, and check out www.blackboxpac.com for further updates and details as programming continues to fall into place.
