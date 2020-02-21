The Art House Gallery Will Present ONE YEAR AFTER Work By The Late Hamlet Manzueta Of Jersey City

The Art House Gallery will present the work of the late Hamlet Manzueta from March 7-28 in Jersey City. One year after his death, Hamlet still lives on in the hearts of the Jersey City art community and on the walls of many of its residents. Curated by Andrea McKenna, "One Year After" is a celebration of Hamlet's prolific career, exhibiting paintings from throughout his lifetime in the community he called home. The opening reception is Saturday, March 7 from 6pm-9pm.

Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, Hamlet Manzueta came to New York City in 1982, graduated from FIT and did just about everything from Jewelry design, to Illustration to making hats. It was in the 90's that Hamlet entered the drag scene and became a downtown sensation with his colorful, spicy characters. He also produced a cable program called "The Pot" and held a permanent position creating designs for Fila. Becoming a prolific painter, Hamlet explored many sides to his artistic palette, especially after becoming ill and vanishing from the downtown scene. While some say his work was childlike, it's certainly clear there's an angelic innocence in which it's been said he emulated.

The Opening Reception is on Saturday, March 7th from 6pm to 9pm. Show runs until March 28th. Gallery Hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm to 3pm. All gallery shows are free and open to the public. If you cannot attend during gallery hours, appointments are available. Please contact gallery@arthouseproductions.org for information. Curated by Andrea McKenna.

The Gallery will also host Yoga @ Art House on Tuesday, March 10 from 6:30pm-7:30pm. Led by Allison Stovall, this is a pay-what-you-can yoga program, open to anyone that would like to participate. Advance registration not required; participants must bring their own mat. For more information, please visit www.arthouseproductions.org/products/yoga.

Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions produces and presents original theater, events, visual arts, adult and youth arts education classes, festivals such as Your Move: New Jersey's Modern Dance Festival and the Jersey City Comedy Festival, and the free city-wide arts festival, JC Fridays. For more information about our programs, please visit our website at www.arthouseproductions.org.

Art House Productions is located at 262 17th Street in Jersey City and is a 5,500 square foot facility with elevator access, accessible bathrooms, and wheelchair ramp accessibility. For additional accessibility requests and inquiries, please contact info@arthouseproductions.org or call (201) 918-6019.

