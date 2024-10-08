Teatro Grattacielo Brings L'ELISIR D'AMORE to New Jersey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following two sold-out performances of Gaetano Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore at The Flea Theater in NYC this past June, Teatro Grattacielo, in collaboration with Camerata Bardi International Academy and the Light Opera of New Jersey, brings this co-production to New Jersey for three highly anticipated dates. Audiences can enjoy the performances on November 7 at the South Orange Performing Arts Center and on November 8 and 9 at the Sieminski Theater.

This co-production features a cast exclusively made up of emerging talents. The young artists, all finalists of Camerata Bardi Voice Academy 2024, will take the stage in this reinterpretation of the comic opera L’Elisir d’Amore, in which saturated and powerful colors will resonate with rose infused patterns to visually empower Donizetti’s delightful music, full of wits and twists. The exciting and bright projections will enhance a vibrant set design, to honor the original aesthetic inspiration of this production: Spanish cinematographer Pedro Almodovar’s Kika.

The production’s creative team features Conductor Maestro Jason Tramm, Director/Projections Photographer/Costumes Designer Stefanos Koroneos, Set Designer David Santiago, and Projections Designer Chara Spathi. The cast showcases Pedro Barrera and Zhedong Ren as Nemorino; Maia Gonzalez, Yoonji Kim and Tiernan Chase as Adina; Henry Hyunsoon Kim and Bryan McClary as Belcore; Alejandro De Los Santos as Dr. Dulcamara; Valia Karagiorga, Elizabeth Barsalou and Taylor Consiglio as Giannetta.

For more information and ticket purchase, please visit:

SOPAC - November 7th, 2024: https://www.sopacnow.org/events/classical-concert-series-nov-2024/

SIEMINSKI THEATER - November 8th and 9th 2024: https://sieminskitheater.org/event/donizettis-lelisir-damore-the-elixir-of-love/

