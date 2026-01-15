Tango Masters Germán Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi to Perform at NJPAC

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present Tango After Dark featuring international tango superstars and World Tango Champions Germán Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi.

They will be joined by a group of eight world-class tango dancers, performing to the enchanting music of the renowned composer and bandoneon player Astor Piazzolla. This spectacular live show will take place at NJPAC on Saturday, February 21, at 7:30 p.m.

With glamorous costumes, exceptional dancing, and captivating music, Tango After Dark has been mesmerizing audiences in sold-out performances in London, showcasing tango in its purest form straight from Buenos Aires.

The award-winning cast of dancers, led by German Cornejo—referred to as the "King of Tango" by The Mail on Sunday—along with Gisela Galeassi, combines their talent with the skills of two singers from Argentina and a live band of seven musicians to deliver an intimate and unforgettable production.

A live band will perform the music of the revolutionary Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla. Tickets for Tango After Dark are on sale now!