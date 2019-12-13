Take in a HOLIDAY SHOW at New Jersey Theaters

With the holidays in full swing, take in a New Jersey show, one that puts you in a totally festive mood. Productions are being presented now throughout the Garden State. Whether you want to enjoy dance, hear music or see great theatre, there's something for everyone. A few of the ones we have listed are available this weekend only (12/14 and 12/15). We have it on good advice that tickets are selling out fast for many shows so gather your group and see you at the theatre!

A Christmas Carol at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (Madison) Visit: https://www.shakespearenj.org/.

The Nutcracker by New Jersey Ballet Company at Mayo Performing Arts Center (Morristown) Visit: https://www.mayoarts.org/.

Cinderella at Paper Mill Playhouse (Millburn) Visit: https://papermill.org/.

Hip-Hop Nutcracker at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (Newark) Visit: https://www.njpac.org/.

A Merry Little Christmas Carol at Mile Square Theater (Hoboken) Visit: https://www.milesquaretheatre.org/.

Elf at The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey (Netcong) Visit: http://secure.growingstage.com/.

Beauty and the Beast at Centenary Stage Company (Hackettstown) Visit: http://www.centenarystageco.org/.

A Christmas Carol The Musical at Crossroads Theatre Company (New Brunswick) Visit: http://www.crossroadstheatrecompany.org/.

The Nutcracker by American Repertory Ballet at The State Theatre of New Jersey (New Brunswick) Visit: https://www.stnj.org/.

Home for the Holidays at UCPAC (Rahway) Visit: http://www.ucpac.org/.

Santa's Circus at Avenel Performing Arts Center (Avenel) Visit: https://avenelarts.com/.

A Christmas Carol at McCarter Theater (Princeton) Visit: https://www.mccarter.org/.

Handel's Messiah by New Jersey Symphony Orchestra (2 locations) Visit: https://www.njsymphony.org/.

The Nutcracker Rocks at Axelrod Performing Arts Center (Deal Park) Visit: https://www.axelrodartscenter.com/.

Tis the Season at Surflight Theater (Beach Haven) Visit: https://www.surflight.org/.

Jingle A Whimsical Wonderland at Tropicana Showroom (Atlantic City) Visit: https://www.tropicana.net/event/shows/jingle-whimsical-wonderland.

So take some time out of your busy schedule to sit back, relax and engage in excellent New Jersey entertainment.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com





