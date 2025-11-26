'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS To Play MCCC's Kelsey Theatre In December

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Santa will be arriving a little early this year when the holiday classic "Twas the Night Before Christmas" comes to life on the stage of Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) Kelsey Theatre, Dec. 5-7.

Show times are Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., with a special daytime show for groups Monday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Children are invited to have their picture taken with Santa after the show. Kelsey Theatre is located on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

The excitement and wonder of the long-awaited midnight visit by Santa Claus, made famous in Clement Moore's beloved poem "Twas the Night Before Christmas," is brought to life in a fun and enchanting musical perfect for even the entire family. Join the Moore family as they wait and watch for the most welcome and highly-anticipated midnight visitor of the year.

In addition, Kelsey Theatre is proud to be returning as a partner with the U.S. Marine Corps for the annual "Toys for Tots" campaign. During all five performances of "Twas," patrons can add joy to a child's holiday by donating a new, unwrapped toy in the Kelsey Theatre lobby.

The ensemble cast includes Leonard Calabrese III, Hamilton, N.J., as Kris Kringle; Tim Ravert, Hamilton, as Clement Moore; Chandler Miller, Trenton, N.J., as Eliza Moore; Frankie Pendleton, Wrightstown, N.J., as Christopher Moore; Audrey Petry-Reitknecht, Princeton, N.J., as Margret Moore; and of course Santa Claus of the North Pole as Himself!

Members of the ensemble includes Kori Bethea, Khaleesi Browne, Aniiya Darden, Sakiyyah Darden, Asher Kelly, Cameron Miller, Nee'Jon Pack, Trent Peck, and A'maziin Williams, all of Trenton N.J.; Alexandra Bianculli, Zayla Gordon, and Kiara Hageman, of Ewing N.J.; Krista Coleman, Ringoes N.J.; Gina Drigent, Jared Drigent, and Rob Drigent, of Langhorne, Pa.; Sumedh Garimella, West Windsor N.J.; Hope Ghaffoor, Grace Ghaffoor, Mia Glassman, Maddie Lasky, Brooklyn McKinney, Anne-Marie Perron, Hailee Poli, Arianna Ravert, Dakota Ravert, Jennifer Wahlberg, and Lily Welsh, all of Hamilton, N.J.; Ashley Kerr, Morrisville, Pa.; Nicole Shaw, Bordentown; Julie Simko, Princeton N.J.; James Smith, Levittown Pa.; and Emma Vasil, Bordentown, N.J.

The production team includes Producer M. Kitty Getlik, Hamilton N.J.; Director Danielle Miller-Winrow, Trenton N.J.; Technical Director Nicholas Mastalesz, Hamilton; Choreographer Laura Ghaffoor, Hamilton; Costumer Louisa Murey, Hamilton Square, N.J.; Music Director Pat Masterson, Lambertville, N.J.; Stage Manager Shawn Simmons, Hamilton; and Artwork/Production Coordinator Amy Bessellieu, Lawrenceville N.J. Set maintenance is by Michael Almstedt of Hamilton, with set design and photography by John Maurer of Ewing. Props are by Zhi Sharpe of Ewing; costume assistant is Sheron Williams of Trenton.

Tickets for "Twas" are $16 for adults, and $14 for children/students and seniors. They may be purchased online at kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking available next to the Theater. For more information or to receive a printed copy of the brochure, call the box office or visit the theater website.