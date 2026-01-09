Sons Of Cream Will Perform Live In Concert at Levoy Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sons Of Cream will perform at the Levoy Theatre this March. The performance is set for Tuesday, March 3.

Sons of Cream is a powerhouse blues-rock trio that bridges past and present, blending musical heritage with bold creative energy. Led by Kofi Baker (son of legendary drummer Ginger Baker) and Malcolm Bruce (son of Cream bassist/vocalist Jack Bruce), with guitarist/vocalist Rob Johnson, the group resurrects the spirit of Cream — not as a straight tribute, but as a living continuation of its legacy.

From their roots in the 1960s British blues-R&B scene, Kofi and Malcolm draw not only on DNA but on decades of musicianship to reimagine those classic songs. Their concerts feature Cream staples like “Sunshine of Your Love,” “White Room” and “Crossroads”, often morphing into extended improvisation, fresh reinterpretations and spontaneous interplay.

Johnson, a multi-genre guitarist rooted in blues, folk, soul and rock traditions, compliments that legacy with his own modern flair. Together, the trio honors the achievements of Ginger Baker, Jack Bruce and Eric Clapton — while carving out their own path.

During live shows, storytelling, musical virtuosity, and raw emotional intensity combine, turning each concert into a journey through rock history — backward, forward and always in the now.