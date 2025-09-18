THE VAMPIRE CIRCUS: A CIRQUE SPOOKTACULAR Comes To NJPAC This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will welcome The Vampire Circus: A Cirque Spooktacular on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. This immersive Halloween production blends circus, cabaret, and theater with dark fantasy and dazzling acrobatics for a one-of-a-kind audience experience.

Created by Cirque du Soleil veteran Francisco Santos, The Vampire Circus features a troupe of International Artists performing breathtaking acts of acrobatics, aerial artistry, contortion, juggling, illusion, and clowning — all with a gothic twist. The show transports audiences into a world of mystery and enchantment inspired by 19th-century traveling carnivals and the legends of Count Dracula.

Described as a blend of Tim Burton’s imagination and Cirque du Soleil’s spectacle, the 90-minute show takes audiences on a roller-coaster journey of fear and fun. Along the way, guests encounter the “Mad Graveyard Clown,” vampire illusions, and immersive sequences that break the fourth wall, drawing viewers directly into the world of the circus.

“The Vampire Circus engages the audience in a hypnotic experience, fusing humor, horror, and astonishing human performance into an unforgettable theatrical event,” said Santos.

Ticket Information

Tickets for The Vampire Circus: A Cirque Spooktacular are on sale now at NJPAC.org or by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722). Tickets may also be purchased in person at the NJPAC Box Office.