THE TARTAN TERRORS To Perform At Sitnik Theatre in March

Centenary Stage Company will present THE TARTAN TERRORS on Sunday, March 15 at 3:00 PM. The performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University, located at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ.

The Tartan Terrors tour festivals and venues across North America, combining Celtic music with stepdance and humor. Their appearances have included stages such as The Iridium in New York City, Daryl's House Club in Pawling, NY, Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville, DE, Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival in Florence, MA, and The Celtic Music & Craft Beer Festival in Dunedin, FL. The ensemble performs traditional Celtic repertoire alongside contemporary arrangements.

Tickets for the performance are $30.00 for all seats when purchased in advance. All ticket prices increase by $5.00 on the day of the performance.

Ticket Information

Tickets may be purchased by calling the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900 or online. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00–5:00 PM and two hours prior to performances. The Lackland Performing Arts Center is located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ.