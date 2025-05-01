THE PRICE Cast And Creative Team Revealed At Two River Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two River Theater has announced the cast and creative team for The Price by Arthur Miller (Death of A Salesman, The Crucible), directed by Brandon J. Dirden (August Wilson's Radio Golf, Wine in the Wilderness). This American Classic will run in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater, June 7 - 29, 2025.

Siblings duel in one of Arthur Miller's most personal plays. Estranged brothers Victor and Walter must clear out the remnants of their gilded upbringing before their childhood home is torn down. As they negotiate the value of their past, they must reckon with the true cost of a more hopeful future. Brandon J. Dirden directs this towering story of how we measure the burden of memory.

“Arthur Miller. Brandon Dirden. A pairing of titans,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “This is the type of artistic matchmaking that thrills me to no end. One of the greatest American dramatists to ever put pen to paper meets an exquisite theatrical maker and thinker at the height of his powers. To have Two River favorite Dirden wrestle with Miller's volcanic sibling rivalry is the stuff of dreams.”

The cast includes: Kevin Isola (Two River's The Scarlet Letter, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum) as Victor Franz, Karl Kenzler (You Can't Take it With You, Mary Poppins) as Walter Franz, Andrea Syglowski (Pass Over, Brooklyn Laundry) as Esther Franz, Peter Van Wagner (Grand Horizons, A Thousand Clowns) as Gregory Solomon.

The creative team includes: Scenic Designer Neil Prince, Costume Designer Karen Perry, Lighting Designer Otto Driscoll, Sound Designer Germán Martínez, Composer Jason Yeager, Casting by Caparelliotis Casting/Joe Gery, Stage Manager Megan Smith, and Assistant Stage Manager Celina Revollar.

“THE PRICE” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Regular ticket prices range from $50-$80. Groups of 10 or more receive a 20% discount, and should email groups@trtc.org directly for more information. Senior, military, veteran, under 35 and student discounts also available.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/the-price

