THE NUTCRACKER Makes its Return to the Roxey Ballet This Holiday Season

The Roxey Ballet has announced their first both in-person & live-streamed event, their annual run of American classic the Nutcracker. This year they are offering a live stream of the performance that can be viewed in the comfort of your home, as well as in-person and sensory-friendly performances.

The Roxey Ballet is getting ready to be moving forward and sharing the annual classic with their community. This year they will be performing at the Villa Victoria Academy Theatre in Ewing, NJ and their sensory-friendly performances will be at the New Hope Eagle Fire Fall in New Hope, PA.

Tickets for the live-stream production or the in-person performance may be purchased here . Please be advised that all ticket holders over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask at all times in the theaters.

Moreover, they are also continuing to offer their Virtual School made for television Nutcracker for all to enjoy anytime and anywhere. The link to purchase that is here for $99.99 per classroom.

You can find more information on the Roxey Ballet website at http://www.roxeyballet.org