THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT to Run at Lomotion Live This March

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

What happens when facts, feelings, and footnotes enter the ring? Lomotion Live invites audiences to find out with The Lifespan of a Fact, a whip-smart, laugh-out-loud, edge-of-your-seat play by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell, based on the real-life literary clash by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal.

Directed by Lauren Moran, this production crackles with energy as it pits truth against truthiness, accuracy against art, and ego against… well, everyone. It’s journalism, storytelling, and human stubbornness colliding in real time. And it’s wildly entertaining.

The cast features Bradley Carrington, Cheryl Bookstaver, and Benjamin Weisman, who bring electric chemistry and rapid-fire dialogue to a story that feels especially timely in today’s “who’s right?” world.

The Lifespan of a Fact runs for a Limited Engagement at Lomotion Live on March 20, 21, 22 with performances on Friday, March 20 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and March 22 at 3 p.m.