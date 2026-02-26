My Shows
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT To Be Presented At Parsippany Arts Center

Production will take place at Lomotion Live in Boonton.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, adapted for the stage by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell, will be presented at the Parsippany Arts Center.

The production, staged by Lomotion Live, explores the conflict between a writer, a fact checker, and an editor as they debate truth, accuracy, and artistic integrity in nonfiction storytelling. The play examines questions of ego, ethics, and responsibility in an era shaped by rapid headlines and polarized commentary.

Directed by Lauren Moran, the cast features Bradley Carrington, Cheryl Bookstaver, and Benjamin Weisman.

Performances will take place March 20 at 8 p.m.; March 21 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and March 22 at 3 p.m. at the Parsippany Arts Center, 1130 Knoll Road in Boonton, New Jersey.





