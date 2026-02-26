Art House Productions Calls for Artist Submissions for IN THE WIND Installation

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Art House Productions has announced a Call for Artists for IN THE WIND, a large-scale public art installation celebrating the organization’s 25th Anniversary. Curated by Tina Maneca and presented as part of the A.R.T. Phase II NJEDA Program, the project will transform Lincoln Park into an outdoor exhibition of contemporary artwork.

IN THE WIND invites artists who live, work, or maintain a studio in Hudson County to submit original artwork for consideration. One hundred selected works will be reproduced as 36-by-48-inch vertical flags and installed throughout Lincoln Park, creating an exhibition shaped by light, movement, and the surrounding landscape.

The initiative aims to highlight Hudson County’s creative community while activating public space through large-scale, accessible contemporary art. Artists working in painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, textile, sculpture (photographically documented), mixed media, and digital media are encouraged to apply. Submitted artwork must be adaptable to a high-resolution digital format suitable for flag production. Works will be evaluated based on artistic merit, clarity at scale, and impact in an outdoor setting.

All production and installation costs will be covered by Art House Productions. Flags will be available for purchase at $500 each, with 100 percent of proceeds going directly to participating artists. Sold works will remain on view for the duration of the exhibition before being transferred to buyers following de-installation. Artists will retain full copyright of their work.

The submission deadline is March 20, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Full submission guidelines and application details are available at the project’s online application form.