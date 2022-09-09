THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Now Running at Cape May Stage

"The Lifespan of a Fact" Opened at Cape May Stage on Sept 1st. This is the third play of Cape May Stage's 2022 season.

In this comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus fiction, a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker takes on a talented writer's essay that could save the sinking New York Magazine from collapse. "The Lifespan of a Fact" asks audiences a difficult question: What is the value of fact?

This thought-provoking play, which debuted as a Broadway production in 2012, was originally written as a longform essay, an experimental work of non-fiction by writer John D'Agata and his editor Jim Fingal. The meta-essay, which included both the original reportage written by D'Agata as well as the red-penned edits made by The Believer magazine editor Fingal, explored the relationship between writer and editor, fact and storytelling, truth and embellishment. The book version of this essay was named "Best Book of the Year" by The Huffington Post in 2012, and selected as an Editor's Choice by The New York Times Book Review that same year.

Of the Cape May Stage production, Producing Artistic Director Roy Steinberg comments: "Though hilariously funny, 'The Lifespan of a Fact' is the most important play we are doing this season in terms of encouraging the audience to question long-held beliefs and look at the world with a fresh perspective."

Actor Bill Timoney headlines the cast, with credits that include roles in the stage adaptation of the film Network, the Tony award winning play All the Way, and a long-running part on ABC's All My Children. Timoney will be joined on stage by co-stars Isaac Josephthal and Marlena Lustik.

The show will run Wednesday to Sunday evenings at 7 p.m., with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 2.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.capemaystage.org or call the box office at (609) 770-8311. Located at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse on the corner of Bank and Lafayette Streets in the heart of historic downtown Cape May, NJ, Cape May Stage is dedicated to producing diverse, contemporary theater in the nation's oldest seaside resort.