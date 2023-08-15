THE FLIP SIDE Comes to Madison in September

THE FLIP SIDE will appear at the Madison Community Arts Center at 10 Kings Road in Madison on Friday, September 8 at 8:00 p.m.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

THE FLIP SIDE Comes to Madison in September

The Flip Side, the house improv team of Vivid Stage, will perform at the Madison Community Arts Center on September 8 at 8:00 pm.

THE FLIP SIDE features Brad Barton, Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu French, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan, Becca McLarty, David Lee White and Emaline Williams. This unpredictable evening is an affordable, enjoyable evening that is packed with laughs from start to finish. 

Based on improv techniques created by The Groundlings, Upright Citizens' Brigade and The Magnet, The Flip Side offers a unique spin on short-form improv, taking audience input to create instant scenes that are both unexpected and hilarious. No two shows are alike, and the most important ingredient in every show is the audience.

The show includes improvisational comedy sketches that use audience suggestions to shape the scenes that the actors instantly create onstage.  Performers use ingredients such as everyday objects, strange maladies, and unusual circumstances to cook up unconventional mini-plays that appear and disappear in a matter of minutes.  

THE FLIP SIDE will appear at the Madison Community Arts Center at 10 Kings Road in Madison on Friday, September 8 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20, and $15 for students 25 and younger.  For advance ticket purchases, go to Click Here. For more information, call 862-812-2036. The Madison Community Arts Center is wheelchair accessible. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.




