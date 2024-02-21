THE FLIP SIDE Brings Improv to Vivid Stage Next Month

Vivid Stage will present its house improv team, The Flip Side, on March 9 at 8:00 pm. The theme of the show will be Ancient History, as the improvisers take the audience on a kooky and irreverent journey through the myths and legends of the distant past.

THE FLIP SIDE features Brad Barton, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu French, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan, David Lee White and Emaline Williams. This unpredictable evening is an affordable, enjoyable evening that is packed with laughs from start to finish.

Based on improv techniques created by The Groundlings, Upright Citizens' Brigade and The Magnet, The Flip Side offers a unique spin on short-form improv, taking audience input to create instant scenes that are both unexpected and hilarious. No two shows are alike, and the most important ingredient in every show is the audience.

The show includes improvisational comedy sketches that use audience suggestions to shape the scenes that the actors instantly create onstage. Performers use ingredients such as everyday objects, strange maladies, and unusual circumstances to cook up unconventional mini-plays that appear and disappear in a matter of minutes.

THE FLIP SIDE will appear at the Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit on Saturday, March 9 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $23, and $18 for students 25 and younger. For touchless advance ticket purchases, go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293404®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vividstage.org%2Fthe-flip-side-improv-vivid?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.