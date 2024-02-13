THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to Progressive Theater

Progressive Theater will present the culmination of its Professional Arts Outreach Bridge Program with a community production of the musical, THE COLOR PURPLE.

This ensemble, including Leah Jenea as Celie, promises to deliver a powerful and emotionally charged performance. The program has immersed participants in 14 intense days of rehearsals, creating an atmosphere that mirrors the rigors of regional theater.

The venue for this production is Arts High School, located at 550 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Newark NJ 07102. Join in from February 14 - 18th for eight performances.

THE COLOR PURPLE, a musical that explores these very themes, will take center stage in this transformative journey. The ensemble cast, featuring Leah Jenea as Celie, Jeané Cummins as Nettie, Justus Wheatley as Mister, K. Bernice as Sofia, Christa Caldwell as Shug, Troi Gaines as Harpo, Adrian Davenport, Jay Hanks, Dana Harris, Sean Johnson, Shayla Mitchell, Ndanu Mutisya, Danielle Nelken, J'khalil White, Melyssa Searcy, Nanci Noel-Cross, brings to life the story of resilience and empowerment.

This talented and vibrant cast will not only showcase their artistic skills but also embody the discipline, teamwork, and dedication cultivated during the program.

Don't miss this extraordinary showcase of talent and the transformative power of the arts. Tickets are available via ProgressiveTheater.com.