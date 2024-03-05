THE CLUB at George Street Playhouse Will Be Available to Stream

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



George Street Playhouse and The League of Live Stream Theater have announced that The Club, written by Chris Bohjalian (The Flight Attendant, The Lioness) and directed by David Saint, will be available for streaming. The simulcast performances will be held on Friday March 15 at 8pm ET, Saturday March 16 at 2pm and 8pm ET, and Sunday March 17 at 2pm ET. Tickets to the livestreamed performances begin at $49 and are currently on sale at www.lolst.org/theclub.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with The League of Live Stream Theater to make the world premiere of The Club available for four exclusive live streams,” said George Street Playhouse’s Director of Marketing & Customer Experience Jason Paddock. “Audiences all over the world will get to experience one of George Street Playhouse’s trailblazing new works from anywhere. This opportunity would have been unimaginable when the company began producing theatre 50 years ago.”

Everyone wants to belong to the club, but what will it cost you?

Three married couples collide in a suburban living room one autumn Sunday – what they think is a refuge from the rock ‘n roll turbulence outside their neighborhood – only to discover there’s no escape from the era’s cultural upheaval.

The Club is currently receiving its world premiere at the George Street Playhouse. New York Times #1 bestselling novelist Bohjalian also premiered his critically acclaimed stage adaptation of his novel, Midwives, in 2020 at George Street Playhouse.

Chris Bohjalian’s The Club is rich with biting wit and startling twists as it explores racism, marriage, and the lies we tell ourselves daily. And though the play is set in 1968, it’s eerily timely.

The cast of The Club includes Grace Experience (Grounded) as Marion Willows, Ryan George (Midwives) as Peter Kendricks, Skyler Hensley (Devil’s Hollow) as Olive Barrows, Ali Marsh (The Commons of Pensacola) as Anne Barrows, Samaria Nixon-Fleming (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Angela Kendricks, Brendan Ryan (West Side Story) as John Willows, and Fred Weller (To Kill A Mockingbird) as Richard Barrows.

The Club features set, projection, and media design by James Youmans (Conscience), costume design by Lisa Zinni (Tales From the Guttenberg Bible), lighting design by Tyler Micoleau (The Band’s Visit), original music and sound design by Scott Killian (A Picasso), and wig and hair design by Tommy Kurzman (I Need That). Rick Sordelet (The Lion King) is the Fight Director and Samantha Flint (Having Our Say) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

The performance schedule for The Club is as follows: Wednesday – Saturday at 8pm; Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

Tickets to in-person performances of The Club begin at $25 and are available at www.georgestreetplayhouse.org/theclub.