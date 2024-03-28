Support The Theater Project Will New 'FundRacing' Initiative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater lovers from New Jersey and beyond have the opportunity to support The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, through the non-profit organization’s unique FundRacing initiative.

Through June 30 supporters can run, walk or bike to enable The Theater Project to continue to bring audiences and artists together to share new work and enjoy area talent.

“This event helps support all our programs,” said The Theater Project’s Founding Artistic Director Mark Spina. “Three annual one-act festivals of new work, a mainstage season, young playwrights program, adult playwrights workshop, actors reading with kids, and so much more.”

Theater supporters are asked to do either a 150-mile Walking, Biking, or Running Fitness Challenge between now and June 30 or a 5K walk/run from June 28-June 30. Supporters receive their own personal fundraising page which they share with friends, family, neighbors and colleagues who ‘sponsor’ the participant.

Walking, Running and Biking Challenger participants can accumulate the 150 miles whenever and wherever they want and are given a Virtual Tracking Map to keep them motivated and sponsors up-to-date.

“This is our sixth year of doing this type of fun fundraising activity and it has become more popular each year,” said TTP board member and FundRacing coordinator Alex Gomez, who has entered the 150-mile Biking Challenge. “We even have entire families participating, supporting our commitment to the arts.”

For more information, to sign up for one of the challenges or to support a FundRacing participant, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Union/TTPRace or phone 908.809.8865.