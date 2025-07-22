Summerfest 2025 Continues With NUNSENSE II: THE SECOND COMING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Centenary Stage Company’s Summerfest 2025 continues with the opening of Dan Goggin’s Nunsense II: The Second Coming, running Thursday, July 31 through Sunday, August 10 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $29.50 – $35.00 for adults, with discounts available for students and children under 12 on select dates. Thursday evening performances offer a Buy One / Get One (BOGO) special available in person at the Centenary Stage Company beginning at 5:00 Pm on the day. BOGO tickets are not available for advance ticket sales.

Nunsense II: The Second Coming is the follow-up to Dan Goggin’s original musical comedy Nunsense, continuing the story of the Little Sisters of Hoboken. Set once again in the convent school gymnasium, the show finds the sisters preparing a special “thank-you” performance for their supporters following the success of their initial fundraiser. The musical introduces new songs, fresh comedic moments, and additional characters as the sisters face a series of unexpected interruptions—including surprise guests and unrehearsed numbers. With each nun bringing her own personality and perspective to the performance, the show explores themes of community, resilience, and faith through music, movement, and storytelling. Nunsense II builds on the world of the original production while offering audiences a new look at the lives and antics of the convent’s most theatrical residents.

Specific performance dates and times are Thursdays, July 31 and Aug. 7 at 7:00 PM; Fridays, August 1 and 8 at 8:00 PM; Saturdays, August 2 and 9 at 8:00 PM; Sundays August 3 and 10 at 2:00 PM; Wednesday, Aug 6 at 2:00 PM. Tickets range from $29.50 – $35.00 for adults depending on the performance, with discounts available for students and children under 12 on select dates. Buy One / Get One (BOGO) tickets are available in person at the box office beginning at 5:00 PM on the day of Thursday evening performances. These BOGO tickets are not available online or in advance.

Nunsense II: The Second Coming is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Centenary Stage Company’s SUMMERFEST 2025 is sponsored by Explore Warren.