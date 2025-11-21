Summer Shakespeare Academy To Launch At The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey In 2026

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will present its newly rebranded Summer Shakespeare Academy, an expanded umbrella for the Theatre’s long-standing education programs. Building on the institution’s current Academy for adult students, the 2026 offerings will include Shakespeare’s Players, Shakespeare’s Players Jr., and Camp Shakespeare, the company’s newest initiative for early learners.

SHAKESPEARE’S PLAYERS (Ages 14–18)

July 6–24, 2026

Formerly known as Senior Corps, Shakespeare’s Players is a three-week summer acting intensive for teens who are focused on developing their performance skills. The program will emphasize Shakespeare and the individual actor, with classes in acting, text analysis, characterization, voice and movement, and audition techniques.

SHAKESPEARE’S PLAYERS JR. (Ages 10–14)

July 27–August 7, 2026

Previously titled Junior Corps, Shakespeare’s Players Jr. is a two-week acting program for young artists ranging from first-time performers to experienced students. The curriculum centers on ensemble work, and each session will culminate in a group presentation of a theatrical adaptation of classic literature.

CAMP SHAKESPEARE (Ages 6–9)

August 10–14, 2026

Camp Shakespeare is a one-week introduction to theatre for students ages 6–9. Participants will explore Shakespeare through creative movement, storytelling, and beginner-friendly acting activities, led by the Shakespeare Theatre Education staff in a supportive environment designed to build confidence and collaborative skills.

