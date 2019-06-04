State Theatre New Jersey's Benefit Gala Hits A High Note With The Roaring Twenties

On June 1, 2019 the State Theatre New Jersey Benefit Gala-featuring an intimate performance by Tony and Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater and pianist Bill Charlap-celebrated the State Theatre's opening almost 100 years ago with a Roaring Twenties theme. Proceeds from the Benefit Gala support State Theatre New Jersey's acclaimed artistic and educational programs.

Opening in 1921, the State Theatre stood out as a grand live performance and movie palace in the heyday of silent film and vaudeville. Designed by renowned theater architect Thomas W. Lamb, it was one of the largest, most lavish modern theaters in the region. Now, one of New Jersey's great cultural destinations, the historic venue brings over 200,000 people a year to downtown New Brunswick.

"With almost 100 years of memories, the State Theatre is one of the most special and historic venues in New Jersey, and so it was really wonderful to open the entire theater to our Gala attendees with this Roaring Twenties theme," added Sarah K. Chaplin, State Theatre's President & CEO. "It truly was the perfect night to acknowledge and applaud our amazing honorees; MetLife and Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr."

This year's Benefit Gala, which transported attendees to the dazzling and decadent world of the Roaring Twenties, kicked off with the MetLife Vaudeville Cocktail Hour featuring live music with big band musicians, prohibition cocktails, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, and dancing. Following cocktail hour, guests were serenaded with an intimate performance by Tony and Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater and pianist Bill Charlap at The Heldrich Hotel. The duo performed hits such as Rodgers and Hart's "My Funny Valentine," Cole Porter's "Love for Sale," and the Gershwins' "S'Wonderful."

"This year's Roaring Twenties Gala went above and beyond our expectations and we applaud the combined efforts of an incredible Gala Committee and Theatre staff," commented State Theatre New Jersey Gala Co-Chairs John Fitzgerald and John Reissner.

The State Theatre 2019 Benefit Gala recognized two honorees this year-Corporate honoree, MetLife; and Leadership in the Arts honoree, Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr.

"I was honored and proud to accept this award on behalf of MetLife, my employer of 31 years," said Richard Leist, Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer for MetLife and State Theatre Trustee. "While there are always many pressing needs in a community, art holds a special place. It challenges us to make our culture better, stronger, more ethical, and more inclusive. And, within art, the performing arts are unique. Performing art touches you on more levels; it's a real world not a virtual world; it's in a saying: 'the power of live'."

Joining the State Theatre for this year's Gala as Honorary Chairs were New Jersey Governor Philip D. Murphy and First Lady Tammy Snyder Murphy.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You