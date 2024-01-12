State Theatre New Jersey to Present THE CHER SHOW in February

The Cher Show will run February 9-11, 2024.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Dates Added for Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy's MAMA I'M A BIG Photo 2 MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW Concert Adds Performance Dates
SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center Photo 3 SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center
Photos: First Look at North Star Theater Company's THE FULL MONTY in Rehearsal Photo 4 Photos: First Look at North Star Theater Company's THE FULL MONTY in Rehearsal

The Cher Show (Non-Equity) Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
State Theatre New Jersey to Present THE CHER SHOW in February

State Theatre New Jersey will present the Tony Award-winning musical, The Cher Show for four performances on Friday, February 9 at 8pm; Saturday, February 10 at 2pm and 8pm; and Sunday, February 11 at 1pm. There is a pre-show Pride Party event at 7pm for Friday night ticket holders. Tickets for the Pride Party are $10. Show tickets range from $40-$105.  

 

The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.  

 

For six straight decades, Cher has dominated popular culture—breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. 

 

The show stars Ella Perez as Babe, Catherine Ariale as Lady, and Morgan Scott as Star. They are joined by Mike Bindeman as Greg Allman/John Southall, Tyler Pirrung as Bob Mackie/Robert Altman/Frank, Lucy Werner as Georgia Holt/Lucille Ball, and Lorenzo Pugliese as Sonny Bono.  

 

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 

  

About State Theatre New Jersey 

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. “Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tom Jones, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances. 

 

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.  

 

 

STATE THEATRE NEW JERSEY 

Guest Services - 732-246-SHOW (7469) 

Online - Click Here 

 





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Get a First Look at Ella Perez and Lorenzo Pugliese in THE CHER SHOW Tour Photo
Video: Get a First Look at Ella Perez and Lorenzo Pugliese in THE CHER SHOW Tour

Watch Ella Perez and Lorenzo Pugliese as Babe and Sonny Bono perform 'I Got You Babe' in The Cher Show national tour.

2
Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of THE CHER SHOW

Get a first look at photos of the national tour of The Cher Show!

3
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW

The cast has been announced for the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW. The new production, featuring Bob Mackie’s dazzling original Tony Award-winning Broadway costumes, hits the road in November 2023, traveling to 57 markets across the USA.  

4
THE CHER SHOW Will Kick Off National Tour in November Photo
THE CHER SHOW Will Kick Off National Tour in November

A brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical The Cher Show will hit the road this year! Learn more about the full tour route, ticket information, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

The Comedy Thriller DEATHTRAP to Open Next Week At Players Guild Of LeoniaThe Comedy Thriller DEATHTRAP to Open Next Week At Players Guild Of Leonia
MPAC Unveils Lineup of Performances Celebrating Black History MonthMPAC Unveils Lineup of Performances Celebrating Black History Month
State Theatre New Jersey to Present THE CHER SHOW in FebruaryState Theatre New Jersey to Present THE CHER SHOW in February
Blake Stadnik & Matt Monaco To Star In RIFT World Premiere at Luna StageBlake Stadnik & Matt Monaco To Star In RIFT World Premiere at Luna Stage

Videos

PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024 Video
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024
iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024 Video
iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024
Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center Video
Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/18-1/18)
Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich in New Jersey Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/14-1/14)
Anthony Roth Costanzo in New Jersey Anthony Roth Costanzo
Richardson Auditorium (1/14-1/14)
Annie in New Jersey Annie
State Theatre New Jersey (2/02-2/04)
A Little Shakespeare: Love's Labour's Lost in New Jersey A Little Shakespeare: Love's Labour's Lost
Two River Theater (3/02-3/10)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
Count Basie Center for the Arts (6/08-6/08)
Memphis in New Jersey Memphis
Playhouse 22 (6/07-6/23)
Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony in New Jersey Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/14)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
State Theatre New Jersey (6/06-6/06)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You